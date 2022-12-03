See All Urologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD

Urology
4.9 (25)
Map Pin Small Grand Rapids, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD

Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD is an Urology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Riedinger works at SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Riedinger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Urology - Grand Rapids
    4069 Lake Dr SE Ste 313, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7333
  2. 2
    SHMG Urologic Oncology
    145 Michigan St NE Ste 5500, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Syphilis Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Syphilis Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Christopher Riedinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295147791
