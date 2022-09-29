See All Ophthalmologists in Blue Ash, OH
Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (131)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD

Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Riemann works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Edgewood, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Riemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash
    1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    580 S Loop Rd Ste 100, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 852-5466
  3. 3
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5200 Fl 5, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7292

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctivoplasty Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridotomy Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (118)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Riemann's care. Thorough, explains all details, answers questions in a supportive manner, pleasant personality, kind, awesome "bedside manner." Top notch doc! Impressive education and experience.
    Lori A — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962491571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • YORK HOSPITAL
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Maryland School Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riemann has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    131 patients have reviewed Dr. Riemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

