Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Maryland School Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.
Dr. Riemann's Office Locations
-
1
Cincinnati Eye Institute - Blue Ash1945 Cei Dr, Blue Ash, OH 45242 Directions (513) 984-5133
-
2
Cincinnati Eye Institute580 S Loop Rd Ste 100, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (502) 852-5466
-
3
Cincinnati Eye Institute222 Piedmont Ave Ste 5200 Fl 5, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-7292
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Riemann's care. Thorough, explains all details, answers questions in a supportive manner, pleasant personality, kind, awesome "bedside manner." Top notch doc! Impressive education and experience.
About Dr. Christopher Riemann, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English, German
NPI: 1962491571
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- YORK HOSPITAL
- University of Maryland School Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riemann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riemann has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Vitreoretinal Surgery and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Riemann speaks German.
131 patients have reviewed Dr. Riemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riemann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.