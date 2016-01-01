Dr. Christopher Rife, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rife is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rife, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rife, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They completed their fellowship with MUSC - Ashley River Tower
Dr. Rife works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lincoln Endoscopy Center4545 R St Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68503 Directions (402) 465-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rife?
About Dr. Christopher Rife, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1699935536
Education & Certifications
- MUSC - Ashley River Tower
- MUSC - Ashley River Tower
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rife has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rife accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rife has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rife works at
Dr. Rife has seen patients for Diarrhea, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rife on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rife. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rife.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rife, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rife appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.