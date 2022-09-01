Dr. Christopher Rittmeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rittmeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rittmeyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Rittmeyer, MD
Dr. Christopher Rittmeyer, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Rittmeyer's Office Locations
Memorial Health University Physicians - Children's Care GI & Surgical Care5002 Waters Ave Bldg 800, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 299-5152
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The office entirely is very nice and welcoming. Love it here.
About Dr. Christopher Rittmeyer, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1851370019
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Hospitals Program
- University Of North Carolina Health Care
- Johns Hopkins University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rittmeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rittmeyer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rittmeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rittmeyer has seen patients for Constipation, Abdominal Pain and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rittmeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Rittmeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rittmeyer.
