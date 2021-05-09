Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD
Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (617) 636-1790WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
His office is very efficient, friendly and never makes you feel rushed. His assistants are very approachable and thorough as they prepare you to meet with the Dr. Robinson. Dr. Robinson spends as much time as necessary to answer my questions. I have seen him twice and recommended him to many of my friends.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- St Mary's Med Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Stye, Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Robinson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
