Dr. Robinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD
Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital, Northwest Florida Community Hospital and Southeast Health Medical Center.
Dr. Robinson's Office Locations
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists1500 Ross Clark Cir, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Southern Bone and Joint Specialists345 HEALTHWEST DR, Dothan, AL 36303 Directions (334) 793-2663Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
- Northwest Florida Community Hospital
- Southeast Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Robinson is by far the best surgeon in the south if not the United States. Surgery to replace my knee went well and the care I received from the staff was excellent.
About Dr. Christopher Robinson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Robinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robinson has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Robinson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.