Overview of Dr. Christopher Rocco, MD

Dr. Christopher Rocco, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Anderson, Ascension St. Vincent Mercy, Community Hospital Anderson and Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Rocco works at INDIANA PROHEALTH, INC in Anderson, IN with other offices in Elwood, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Restless Leg Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.