See All Psychiatrists in Alexandria, LA
Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Alexandria, LA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD

Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Alexandria, LA. 

Dr. Rodgman works at Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Rodgman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Longleaf Hospital
    44 VERSAILLES BLVD, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 445-5111
  2. 2
    Alexandria Solutions
    5920 Coliseum Blvd, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 443-9339
  3. 3
    Axis Behavioral Health and Recovery
    217 Brevard Ct Ste C, Alexandria, LA 71303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 545-2451

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction
Personality Disorders
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Cocaine Addiction
Personality Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rodgman?

    Sep 16, 2022
    I was a paient of Dr. Rodgman's for a few years. I moved 2 hours north and because Ive never had a doctor that actually cared and listened before, I would drive back and forth. He has helped me tremendously! I've been in recovery, done meetings, and stayed very involved in learning about myself before coming to him. I promise when I say, I felt the was never going to be a day I quit desiring to stay completely numb to this world. With Dr. Rodgman checking on me and the support of my husband, I am at a point, I am blessed to be at. I absolutely love his manners, he is the only doctor in this field, I trust. My husband started seeing him as well. The difference in our lives from the begining is improved beyond all hope. Thanks Dr. Rodgman
    L richardson — Sep 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rodgman to family and friends

    Dr. Rodgman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rodgman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861635849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rodgman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rodgman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rodgman works at Longleaf Hospital in Alexandria, LA. View the full address on Dr. Rodgman’s profile.

    Dr. Rodgman has seen patients for Drug and Alcohol Dependence, Cocaine Addiction and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodgman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodgman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodgman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodgman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodgman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Rodgman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.