Dr. Christopher Rouse, MD
Dr. Christopher Rouse, MD is a Dermatologist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Northland Dermatology6352 N Cosby Ave, Kansas City, MO 64151 Directions (816) 892-5323
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was quite please I walked in with this rash on my chest that I've had for over a year. He sat with me asked me several questions, was quite thorough and after first treatment the rash is gone; literally the next morning. I was amazed!
About Dr. Christopher Rouse, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1275734022
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Rouse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rouse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rouse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rouse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rouse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rouse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.