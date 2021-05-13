Overview of Dr. Christopher Roybal, MD

Dr. Christopher Roybal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of New Mexico|UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.



Dr. Roybal works at Eye Associates of New Mexico in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Roswell, NM and Gallup, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.