Dr. Christopher Rubel, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Rubel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Anderson, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Superior Pain Management108 Montgomery Dr, Anderson, SC 29621 Directions (864) 225-5597Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Pain Management Associates, PMA1330 Boiling Springs Rd Ste 2100, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Directions (864) 573-2146Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Spartanburg Medical Center - Mary Black Campus
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
Would recommend this office to anyone Dr.Rubel sent me for X-rays and a CT scan before giving me any meds he didn't just assume he made sure and also recommended injections giving by a very nice young lady named Jessica and that has been over 4 weeks and still I'm waking up with NO hip pain for the first time in many years and I will be having the injections again if the pain returns I am very pleased and thankful to be a patient of Dr.Rubel and his staff.
About Dr. Christopher Rubel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1871551804
Education & Certifications
- Spartanburg Reg Med Ctr
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rubel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rubel has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rubel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Rubel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rubel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rubel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rubel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.