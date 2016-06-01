Overview of Dr. Christopher Ruhnke, MD

Dr. Christopher Ruhnke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Ruhnke works at Wellington Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Baker’s Cyst, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.