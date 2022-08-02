Dr. Ruisi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Ruisi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Ruisi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Dr. Ruisi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruisi?
Extremely knowledgeable and caring! So thankful for him!
About Dr. Christopher Ruisi, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1154389542
Education & Certifications
- UMass Medical Center
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruisi works at
Dr. Ruisi has seen patients for Heart Disease, Atrial Flutter and Atrial Fibrillation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruisi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruisi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.