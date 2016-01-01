Dr. Christopher Rumbaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumbaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rumbaugh, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Rumbaugh, MD
Dr. Christopher Rumbaugh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Rumbaugh works at
Dr. Rumbaugh's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-Atlantic Emergency Medical Associates - Rowan612 Mocksville Ave # 3, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3540
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumbaugh?
About Dr. Christopher Rumbaugh, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1871792374
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rumbaugh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rumbaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumbaugh works at
Dr. Rumbaugh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumbaugh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumbaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumbaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.