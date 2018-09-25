Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rumery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD
Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Rumery works at
Dr. Rumery's Office Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 310, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
-
2
NorthBay Health Pain Management - Vacaville1020 Nut Tree Rd Ste 270, Vacaville, CA 95687 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rumery?
Dr. Rumery has been a real blessing when it comes to managing my pain. While his knowledge of appropriate treatment is extensive, it is his attitude that makes it a pleasure to deal with him. He treats you like a friend, shares your concerns about the best treatment, and is very respectful. If you're just looking for someone to dole out pain meds, he may not be your man. But if you are looking for someone who cares about your overall health, comfort and future, he's the guy you want to see.
About Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD
- Pain Management
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073507018
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Hahnemann University
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rumery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rumery using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rumery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rumery works at
Dr. Rumery has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rumery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rumery speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rumery has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rumery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rumery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rumery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.