Overview of Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD

Dr. Christopher Rumery, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Rumery works at NorthBay Health Pain Management in Fairfield, CA with other offices in Vacaville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.