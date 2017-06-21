Overview of Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO

Dr. Christopher Rumsey, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Rumsey works at Downeast OB/GYN in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.