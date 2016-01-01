Dr. Christopher Runz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Runz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Runz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Runz, DO
Dr. Christopher Runz, DO is an Urology Specialist in Easton, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton and Anne Arundel Medical Center.
Dr. Runz works at
Dr. Runz's Office Locations
UM Shore Medical Group-Urology at Easton490 Cadmus Ln Ste 104, Easton, MD 21601 Directions (410) 820-0560
UM Shore Medical Group - Neurology and Sleep Medicine at Queenstown125 Shoreway Dr, Queenstown, MD 21658 Directions (410) 820-0560
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton
- Anne Arundel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Runz, DO
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1740250307
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Dr. Runz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Runz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Runz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Runz has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Runz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Runz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Runz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Runz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Runz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.