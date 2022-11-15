See All Urologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD

Urology
Overview of Dr. Christopher Russell, MD

Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. 

Dr. Russell works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Russell's Office Locations

    Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando
    1812 N Mills Ave Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32803

Admitting Hospitals

  Adventhealth Orlando

Treatment frequency



Uroflowmetry
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Trichomoniasis Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lithotripsy
Overactive Bladder
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Prostate Removal
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Varicocele
Yeast Infections

Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
About Dr. Christopher Russell, MD

  Urology
  English
  1578942918
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Russell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Russell works at Adventhealth Medical Group Urology At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

Dr. Russell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

