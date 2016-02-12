Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
Dr. Christopher Russell, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta, Piedmont Hospital, Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton and Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica.
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
-
1
Peachtree Neurological Clinic PC95 Collier Rd NW Ste 4045, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 351-2270
-
2
Piedmont Hospital1968 Peachtree Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (404) 605-5000
-
3
Tanner Medical Center-villa Rica601 Dallas Hwy, Villa Rica, GA 30180 Directions (770) 456-3100
-
4
The Multiple Sclerosis Center of Atlanta3200 Downwood Cir NW Ste 550, Atlanta, GA 30327 Directions (404) 351-0205
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Piedmont Hospital
- Tanner Medical Center - Carrollton
- Tanner Medical Center/Villa Rica
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a traumatic brain injury. Dr Russell literally saved me with his adjustment and attention to my Trileptal anti-seizure medication. He is attentive, professional, and his bedside manner is total empathy, and patient concern. He cares for the patient as a dear friend. If I was in a battlefield, I'd want Dr Russell beside me. He is determined to treat the illness and defeat it. He's a gentleman, and you can tell as a clinician, Dr Russell stays informed on the latest medical job knowledge.
About Dr. Christopher Russell, MD
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1609866839
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Russell has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Russell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.
