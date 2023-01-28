Dr. Christopher Russo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Russo, MD
Dr. Christopher Russo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bristol, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital.
Dr. Russo's Office Locations
Starling Physicians PC1345 Farmington Ave, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-0000
Bristol641 Farmington Ave Ste 10, Bristol, CT 06010 Directions (860) 585-0000
New Britain - Lake Street1 Lake St, New Britain, CT 06052 Directions (860) 826-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Russo and his staff are personable and professional. While anybody can be uncomfortable in a doctor's office, both Dr. Russo and his staff are very friendly and communication is easy. While I am not fond of going to doctors' appointments, he makes the visit easier to deal with his calm demeanor. His receptionist and techs are also pleasant turning a somewhat stressful situation into an easier time. I appreciate them and glad this is where I go for eye care.
About Dr. Christopher Russo, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639372345
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Ophthalmology
