Overview of Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD

Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sadlack works at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.