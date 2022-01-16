Dr. Sadlack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD
Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sadlack's Office Locations
Emory University49 Jesse Hill Jr Dr Se, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 778-1550
Grady Health Systems80 Jesse Hill Jr Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30303 Directions (404) 616-4473
Hospital Affiliations
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sadlack is very attentive. He has the best bedside manners ever. He is extemely patient and loved so dearly by his patients! The care that he has given my mother and others that I have come in contact with is amazing. If I ever find myself in need of an orthopedic doctor, he would be it.
About Dr. Christopher Sadlack, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
