Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD
Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Saigal works at
Dr. Saigal's Office Locations
Westwood Urology200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 140, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3510
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Saigal diagnosed my prostate cancer in March 2020 and, due to a high Gleason score, recommended early treatment. He took the time to fully explain the surgical and radiation options and referred me to a radiologist to further discuss radiation/hormone treatment. I ultimately decided on radical prostatectomy surgery, carried out by Dr. Saigal. The results have been excellent, with no complications, or incontinence issues. My recovery was fast and I was able to resume my normal lifestyle a week later, after removal of the catheter. I was back to a full/strenuous exercise routine within 4-6 weeks. After 4-months my PSA level is still zero. I found the level-of-care to be excellent throughout.
About Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1841219656
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr/ucla D Geffen School
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Saigal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saigal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saigal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saigal has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saigal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saigal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saigal.
