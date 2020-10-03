Overview of Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD

Dr. Christopher Saigal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Saigal works at Westwood Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

