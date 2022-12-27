Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sakowski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD
Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Sakowski works at
Dr. Sakowski's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Orthopaedic Associates6020 W Parker Rd Ste 240, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 378-1438Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Texas Orthopaedic Associates7115 Greenville Ave Ste 310, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 265-3200Friday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
3
Texas Orthopaedic Associates8210 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 130, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-1207Friday8:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sakowski?
Diagnosed new problems months after bunion surgery that were indirectly connected. I know that I can go to him for any issues concerning my feet and ankles.
About Dr. Christopher Sakowski, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1003255415
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sakowski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sakowski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sakowski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sakowski works at
Dr. Sakowski has seen patients for Limb Pain, Achilles Tendinitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sakowski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Sakowski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sakowski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sakowski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sakowski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.