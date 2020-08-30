Overview of Dr. Chris Salgado, MD

Dr. Chris Salgado, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their residency with Plastic &amp; Reconstructive Surgery|University of Rochester



Dr. Salgado works at Constructive Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.