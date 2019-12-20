See All General Surgeons in Chattanooga, TN
Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (31)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.

Dr. Sanborn works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erlanger Medical Center
    975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-7000
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Erlanger Surgical Weight Loss
    979 E 3rd St Ste C620, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 778-2906

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Erlinger Baroness Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Surgery Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 20, 2019
    Dr Sanborn is top notch. I’m two years post gastric bypass, and I feel like he truly saved my life. He’s invested in the success of his patients, and takes all the time needed to answer your questions. I had some post op complications (due to me not drinking and getting dehydrated). He met me in the ER in a Friday night at 9pm without complaint. He sat with me in the waiting room until an exam room was available. He had me examined, tested, and admitted within two hours at a busy trauma center that was on shutdown due to a major accident. I can’t say enough good things about this man. He’s truly a wonderful doctor.
    Lost79 — Dec 20, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225186877
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Madigan Army Mc
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanborn works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Dr. Sanborn’s profile.

    Dr. Sanborn has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance and Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanborn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanborn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanborn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

