Overview

Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.



Dr. Sanborn works at Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.