Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Sanborn works at
Locations
1
Erlanger Medical Center975 E 3rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-7000Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
2
Erlanger Surgical Weight Loss979 E 3rd St Ste C620, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-2906
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sanborn is top notch. I’m two years post gastric bypass, and I feel like he truly saved my life. He’s invested in the success of his patients, and takes all the time needed to answer your questions. I had some post op complications (due to me not drinking and getting dehydrated). He met me in the ER in a Friday night at 9pm without complaint. He sat with me in the waiting room until an exam room was available. He had me examined, tested, and admitted within two hours at a busy trauma center that was on shutdown due to a major accident. I can’t say enough good things about this man. He’s truly a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Sanborn, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1225186877
Education & Certifications
- Madigan Army Mc
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
- General Surgery
