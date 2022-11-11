Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD
Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine - Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations
Paradigm Health995 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Directions (985) 882-4500Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Slidell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has had 4 different surgeries performed by Dr Sanchez and all were successful in alleviating pain and allowing better ra ge of motion. I trust Dr Sanchez in every aspect of care. He is sharp and figures out the problem quickly and offers the most effective plan of care. PLEASE visit him for your problems..he's the BEST!!!
About Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD
- Orthopedics
- English
- 1558656025
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clnic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
- University of Oklahoma College of Medicine - Oklahoma City, OK
