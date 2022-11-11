See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Slidell, LA
Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD

Orthopedics
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD

Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD is an Orthopedic Specialist in Slidell, LA. They graduated from University of Oklahoma College of Medicine - Oklahoma City, OK and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore and Slidell Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Sanchez works at Paradigm Health System in Slidell, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanchez's Office Locations

  1
    Paradigm Health
    995 Robert Blvd, Slidell, LA 70458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (985) 882-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
  • Slidell Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan
Spinal and Postural Screening
Joint Fluid Test
Bone Scan

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Scan Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 11, 2022
    My husband has had 4 different surgeries performed by Dr Sanchez and all were successful in alleviating pain and allowing better ra ge of motion. I trust Dr Sanchez in every aspect of care. He is sharp and figures out the problem quickly and offers the most effective plan of care. PLEASE visit him for your problems..he's the BEST!!!
    Nurzcherra — Nov 11, 2022
    Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD
    About Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558656025
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ochsner Clnic Foundation - New Orleans, LA
    Medical Education
    • University of Oklahoma College of Medicine - Oklahoma City, OK
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sanchez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanchez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanchez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanchez works at Paradigm Health System in Slidell, LA. View the full address on Dr. Sanchez’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanchez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanchez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanchez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanchez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

