Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO

Cardiology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO

Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center Hospital of Vermont

Dr. Sarnoski works at St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Fountain Hill, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Sarnoski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - Doctors' Pavilion
    701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 526-7800
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
  • St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 21, 2020
    Excellent doctor.
    — Aug 21, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO
    About Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO

    • Cardiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982614293
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
    Residency
    • University of Connecticut Affiliated Hospitals
    Internship
    • U Conn
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarnoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sarnoski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sarnoski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sarnoski works at St. Luke's Cardiovascular Surgical Associates in Fountain Hill, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sarnoski’s profile.

    Dr. Sarnoski has seen patients for Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sarnoski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sarnoski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sarnoski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sarnoski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sarnoski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

