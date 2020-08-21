Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarnoski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO
Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Fountain Hill, PA. They completed their fellowship with Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
Dr. Sarnoski works at
Dr. Sarnoski's Office Locations
St. Luke's Cardiology Associates - Bethlehem - Doctors' Pavilion701 Ostrum St Ste 603, Fountain Hill, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-7800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- St. Luke’s Quakertown Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor.
About Dr. Christopher Sarnoski, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1982614293
Education & Certifications
- Medical Center Hospital of Vermont
- University of Connecticut Affiliated Hospitals
- U Conn
- Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
