Dr. Christopher Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sawyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Sawyer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 721 BEST ST, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 607-9800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sawyer?
Dr. Christopher Sawyer has been my PCP so long I can't remember how far back we go. His care of my overall health and health issues has been superb, and I trusted him beyond many of my specialized physicians. I am so sad to learn of his retirement, but so happy for Dr Sawyer and his family for the next chapter of their lives. I will truly miss him, his wife Betty, and his outstanding nurse Kim.
About Dr. Christopher Sawyer, MD
- Family Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language
- 1992770895
Education & Certifications
- University Tenn Meml Hospital
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sawyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sawyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sawyer speaks American Sign Language.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sawyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sawyer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sawyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sawyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.