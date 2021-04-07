Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO
Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Schaefer's Office Locations
Urology Care Alliance859 Town Center Dr, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 750-6510
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Lower Bucks Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
There office is prompt. For a 4:45 appointment, I was in the patient room and prepped at 4:45. They are professional and courteous.
About Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Healthcare Network
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
