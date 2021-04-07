Overview of Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO

Dr. Christopher Schaefer, DO is an Urology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Schaefer works at Urology Care Alliance in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.