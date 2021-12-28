See All Plastic Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (37)
Map Pin Small Birmingham, AL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD

Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME) and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.

Dr. Schaffer works at Schaffer Plastic Surgery in Birmingham, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
Dr. James Waldorf, MD
4.1 (9)
View Profile
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
Dr. Olivia Ho, MD
3.0 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Schaffer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Schaffer Plastic Surgery
    3595 Grandview Pkwy Ste 150, Birmingham, AL 35243 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 278-7969
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grandview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Schaffer?

    Dec 28, 2021
    Dr. Schaffer and his staff are amazing! Everyone made me feel so comfortable and at ease. From the initial phone call, setting the consultation appointment to each time I check and out, the scheduling & payment department, the nurses and (of course) Dr. Schaffer, every single person greeted me with a friendly and caring smile. Dr. Schaffer and his staff listened to my wants and needs and delivered! I saw Dr. Schaffer after I had a procedure done by another surgeon that gave me a less than desirable result. My breast implant revision (replaced 15 year old saline implants with silicone implants) left me with my left breast much lower than my right and that surgeon tried to convince me that there was nothing wrong. Dr. Schaffer examined me and very patiently answered all of my questions and concerns. He told explained how he could fix the problem and executed the procedure perfectly! My only regret is not finding him sooner so he could have done the revision the 1st time.
    Amy Bearden — Dec 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Schaffer to family and friends

    Dr. Schaffer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Schaffer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1205834959
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ala
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Vanderbilt
    Residency
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Nebraska
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schaffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schaffer works at Schaffer Plastic Surgery in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Schaffer’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Schaffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaffer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Schaffer, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.