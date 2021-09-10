Overview of Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD

Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala and HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Ocala Ear Nose & Throat Specialists in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.