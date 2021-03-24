Overview

Dr. Christopher Schmidt, MD is a Dermatologist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry.



Dr. Schmidt works at CHRISTOPHER P SCHMIDT DERMATLG in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Incision and Removal of Foreign Object along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.