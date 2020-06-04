Overview of Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD

Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.



Dr. Schrepferman works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.