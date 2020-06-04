Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrepferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD
Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.
Downtown Office100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-0651
Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center3920 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions (502) 897-7172
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Baptist Health Louisville
- Norton Hospital
- Physicians' Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kentucky Medical Assistance Assignment
- Kentucky Physicians Plan
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NortonOne
- Passport Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sagamore Health Network
- Teamcare
- United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
Very good communication skills. Good treatment course. Trustable.
About Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1316030612
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med Houston Texas
- University of Iowa
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Wabash College
- Urology
Dr. Schrepferman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrepferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
