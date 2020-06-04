See All Urologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD

Urology
3.7 (35)
Map Pin Small Louisville, KY
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD

Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital and Physicians' Medical Center.

Dr. Schrepferman works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schrepferman's Office Locations

    Downtown Office
    100 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202 (502) 584-0651
    Southern Indiana Radiation Therapy Center
    3920 S Dupont Sq, Louisville, KY 40207 (502) 897-7172

  • Baptist Health Floyd
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital
  • Physicians' Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sperm Retrieval (Via Electroejaculation) Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kentucky Medical Assistance Assignment
    • Kentucky Physicians Plan
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NortonOne
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Teamcare
    • United Teacher Associates Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316030612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Med Houston Texas
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Iowa
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wabash College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Dr. Christopher Schrepferman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schrepferman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schrepferman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schrepferman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schrepferman works at First Urology, PSC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Schrepferman’s profile.

    Dr. Schrepferman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schrepferman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Schrepferman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schrepferman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schrepferman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schrepferman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

