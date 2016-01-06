Overview of Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD

Dr. Christopher Schroeder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.



Dr. Schroeder works at Surgical Specialists Of Charlotte, P.A. in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.