Overview of Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD

Dr. Christopher Schutt, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurotology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Schutt works at Michigan Ear Institute, PLLC in Farmington Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Maumee, OH and Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Acoustic Neuroma and Cholesteatoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.