Overview

Dr. Christopher Schwarz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.



Dr. Schwarz works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.