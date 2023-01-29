See All Gastroenterologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Christopher Schwarz, MD

Gastroenterology
4.2 (16)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Christopher Schwarz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rex Hospital and Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Schwarz works at RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    RMG Gastroenterology/Wake Endoscopy Center
    2601 Lake Dr Ste 201, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wake Forest Endoscopy Center
    10540 Ligon Mill Rd Ste 109, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-4888
    RMG Gastroenterology of Wake Forest (A Division of Raleigh Medical Group, PA)
    11009 Ingleside Pl Ste 302, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-6589
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wake Forest Office
    11200 Governor Manly Way Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 562-6589
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rex Hospital
  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Gastritis

Treatment frequency



Dysphagia
Diarrhea
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Crohn's Disease
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Heartburn
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Fibromyalgia
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Impedance Testing
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Overweight
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Unexplained Weight Loss
Urinary Stones
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wheezing
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Types of Food Poisoning
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bile Duct Procedure
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Colorectal Cancer
Cough
Cryptococcosis
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Diverticulum
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
Folic Acid Deficiency
Food Poisoning
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Giardiasis
Hair Loss
Heart Palpitations
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
Intestinal Ischemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Biopsy
Loss of Taste
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Manometry
Megacolon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mesenteric Panniculitis
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neurogenic Bladder
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 29, 2023
    I appreciated that he was familiar with my history and spent a few minutes talking to me about the results. The practice was well organized and everyone was very nice and helpful.
    Morton Barlaz — Jan 29, 2023
    About Dr. Christopher Schwarz, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Virginia
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
