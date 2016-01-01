See All Advanced Heart Failure And Transplant Cardiologists in Oak Lawn, IL
Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO

Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO is an Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology Specialist in Oak Lawn, IL. 

Dr. Sciamanna works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates S C.
    4400 W 95th St Ste 308, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 346-4040

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sleep Apnea
Heart Disease
Anemia
Sleep Apnea
Heart Disease
Anemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sciamanna?

    Photo: Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sciamanna to family and friends

    Dr. Sciamanna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sciamanna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO.

    About Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO

    Specialties
    • Advanced Heart Failure & Transplant Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760778880
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sciamanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sciamanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sciamanna works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery in Oak Lawn, IL. View the full address on Dr. Sciamanna’s profile.

    Dr. Sciamanna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sciamanna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sciamanna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sciamanna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Sciamanna, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.