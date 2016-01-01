Dr. Scipione accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Scipione, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Scipione, MD
Dr. Christopher Scipione, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grosse Pointe, MI. They graduated from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Scipione's Office Locations
Beaumont Grosse Pointe Physicians & Surgeons17000 Kercheval Ave Ste 205, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (313) 640-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Scipione, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scipione has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scipione has seen patients for Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scipione on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Scipione has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scipione.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scipione, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scipione appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.