Overview of Dr. Christopher Scola, MD

Dr. Christopher Scola, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Glastonbury, CT. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of Connecticut and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Scola works at Rheumatology Associates, PC in Glastonbury, CT with other offices in Hartford, CT and Southington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.