Dr. Christopher Scott, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Scott, MD
Dr. Christopher Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Specialty Orthopaedics1229 Friendship Rd Ste 100, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 532-7202
Southeast Regional Primary Care Corp.1707 Meadows Ln Ste H, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 538-0040Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Specialty Orthopedics P.c.1241 Friendship Rd Ste 110, Braselton, GA 30517 Directions (770) 532-7202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have a compound fracture to my left ankle, and Dr. Scott was my surgeon. I am so pleased with his professionalism as he is very knowledgeable, and explained my injury and what he was going to do in great detail. I am also very pleased with his bedside manner. He is very pleasant, and easy going. He listened to my concerns, and explained his concerns very well. It is difficult to find someone who does a great job in itself as well as a great job explaining the process, and Dr., Scott has this ability. I highly recommend him. Thank you so much, Dr. Scott. My family and I are forever grateful to you and your staff.
About Dr. Christopher Scott, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Atlanta Medical Center - Orthopedic Surgery
- Atlanta Medical Center
- MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED
- Georgia Tech
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.