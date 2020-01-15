Overview of Dr. Christopher Scott, MD

Dr. Christopher Scott, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Braselton, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.



Dr. Scott works at Specialty Orthopaedics in Braselton, GA with other offices in Vidalia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.