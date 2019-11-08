See All Ophthalmologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD

Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.

Dr. Seebruck works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Uniontown, PA, West Mifflin, PA, Greensburg, PA and Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Seebruck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Ophthalmology
    20 Medical Park Ste 203, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 282-9547
  2. 2
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    97 Delaware Ave Ste 102, Uniontown, PA 15401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 439-4250
  3. 3
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    9970 Mountain View Dr Ste 211, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 634-9800
  4. 4
    AIO Greensburg
    2000 Tower Way # 2031, Greensburg, PA 15601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 837-5834
  5. 5
    Associates In Ophthalmology
    2790 Mosside Blvd Ste 200, Monroeville, PA 15146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 373-3344

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retina and Vitreous Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Seebruck?

    Nov 08, 2019
    He took the time to answer my questions. I would tell my family about my experience. I have been coming to AIO for the last fifteenth years.
    WB — Nov 08, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Seebruck to family and friends

    Dr. Seebruck's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Seebruck

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD.

    About Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1598999542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York Eye &amp; Ear Hosp|St Luke's
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seebruck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Seebruck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Seebruck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Seebruck has seen patients for Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Seebruck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Seebruck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seebruck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seebruck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seebruck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.