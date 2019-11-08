Overview of Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD

Dr. Christopher Seebruck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch.



Dr. Seebruck works at Associates In Ophthalmology in Wheeling, WV with other offices in Uniontown, PA, West Mifflin, PA, Greensburg, PA and Monroeville, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP), Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.