Dr. Christopher Seward, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Seward, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Seward, MD
Dr. Christopher Seward, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Seward works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Seward's Office Locations
-
1
Nevada Brain and Spine Care3012 S Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 835-0088Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Henderson Hospital1050 W GALLERIA DR, Henderson, NV 89011 Directions (702) 835-0088
-
3
Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center6900 N Durango Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 835-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Seward?
I spent about one hour with Dr Seward. He spent the first 1/2 hour asking me questions. He is not condescending, and he listens. Don't let his age fool you. He is very smart and competent.
About Dr. Christopher Seward, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1457612194
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Seward has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seward accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seward has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Seward works at
Dr. Seward speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Seward. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seward.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.