Overview of Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD

Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sforzo works at Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.