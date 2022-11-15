Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sforzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD
Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Sforzo's Office Locations
Sforzo/Dillingham Orthopedics5831 Bee Ridge Rd Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34233
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
Ratings & Reviews
I fell and fractured my left hand. I was referred to Dr. Sforzo by another specialist. His office was immaculate, and all staff members were friendly, empathetic and knowledgeable. Dr Sforzo was such a great doctor who listened and had a wonderful demeanor! I will recommend him to anyone who needs a hand specialist. His education and training are impressive. He is Board Certified. Best medical experience I have had since moving to Florida!
About Dr. Christopher Sforzo, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1679544142
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Shands Hospital at the University of Fl
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sforzo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sforzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sforzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sforzo works at
Dr. Sforzo has seen patients for Joint Pain, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sforzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Sforzo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sforzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sforzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sforzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.