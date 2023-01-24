Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shaari is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD
Dr. Christopher Shaari, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Christopher M. Shaari M.d. PC20 Prospect Ave Ste 712, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 342-8060
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
I’ve worked in the Medical Field for over 35 years and I have NEVER encountered a Dr as kind compassionate and caring as Dr. Shaari! The man is unbelievable and extremely competent. I always say to his wonderful Staff you are so lucky to work for him and they agree! Truly remarkable Human Being!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1003088675
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Shaari has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shaari has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Allergic Rhinitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shaari on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaari. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaari.
