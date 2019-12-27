Overview

Dr. Christopher Shaver, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They completed their fellowship with TAMPA GENERAL HOSPITAL



Dr. Shaver works at Birmingham Gastroenterology Associates PC in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.