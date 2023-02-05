Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shelby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD
Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
Dr. Shelby works at
Dr. Shelby's Office Locations
WK Eye Institute Pierremont7607 Youree Dr, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
WK Eye Institute North2611 Greenwood Rd Ste B, Shreveport, LA 71103 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Each time I have been seen by bith Dr Shelby and Dr Lewis, I have been impressed by their efficiency and expertise. Further, everyone working there are cheerful and kind. Their offices are a happy place.
About Dr. Christopher Shelby, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1861424228
Education & Certifications
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- La St U Hlth Sci Ctr
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Shelby has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shelby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shelby works at
Dr. Shelby has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Corneal Erosion and Diabetic Cataracts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shelby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
214 patients have reviewed Dr. Shelby. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shelby.
