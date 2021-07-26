See All Neurologists in Uniontown, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD

Neurology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD

Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.

Dr. Sheppard works at Oak Clinic in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neurogenic Bladder and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sheppard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oak Clinic
    Oak Clinic
3838 Massillon Rd Ste 360, Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 896-9625

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron City Hospital
  • Akron General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neurogenic Bladder
Difficulty With Walking
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Neurogenic Bladder
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sheppard?

    Jul 26, 2021
    Dr. Sheppard listens and treats me with respect; includes me in the plan of my healthcare instead of just dictating my care. He takes his time at each visit and I never feel as if my multiple questions annoy him.
    TBH — Jul 26, 2021
    About Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD

    • Neurology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306924964
    Education & Certifications

    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    • Internal Medicine and Neurology
