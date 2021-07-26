Overview of Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD

Dr. Christopher Sheppard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Uniontown, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Akron General Medical Center.



Dr. Sheppard works at Oak Clinic in Uniontown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Neurogenic Bladder and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.