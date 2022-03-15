Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO
Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO is an Orthopedic Trauma Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with Riverside County Regional Medical Center
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Christopher Sherman, DO4910 Directors Pl Ste 350, San Diego, CA 92121 Directions (858) 346-7171Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
South Bay655 Euclid Ave Ste 301, National City, CA 91950 Directions (858) 346-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
- Palomar Medical Center Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Keenan
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I would give Dr. Sherman and his staff the highest rating possible. Over the years I have consulted with and referred Dr. Sherman to anyone that has knee or hip issues. He has replaced both my knees , and recently replaced my hip. He is an outstanding surgeon, explains the process well, and has a caring bedside manner. He is always available for questions, and his staff are the best
About Dr. Christopher Sherman, DO
- Orthopedic Trauma Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Riverside County Regional Medical Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Ankle Fracture and Hip Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
