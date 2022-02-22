Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD
Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Florida State University and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman's Office Locations
Stafford & Klavans MD PA430 Morton Plant St Ste 206, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 441-1509
- 2 8787 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 280, Seminole, FL 33777 Directions (727) 441-1508
Advanced Urology Institute1775 E Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33771 Directions (727) 441-1508
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sherman is extremely knowledgeable in his area of expertise. He is competent, caring, and treats his patients with respect and compassion. I am very fortunate to have him for a physician and would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Christopher Sherman, MD
- Urology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851616635
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman has seen patients for Overactive Bladder, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
