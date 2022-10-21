Dr. Christopher Shields, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shields is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shields, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Shields, MD
Dr. Christopher Shields, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Shields works at
Dr. Shields' Office Locations
Neurosurgical Institute of Kentucky210 E Gray St Ste 1105, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (812) 941-8191
Norton Hospital200 E Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-6408
Stepworks Recovery Centers LLC2410 Ring Rd Ste 500, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (502) 583-1697
Norton Neurology Services Brownsboro4950 Norton Healthcare Blvd Ste 305, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6460
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have only had one visit with Dr Shields at this time. We had a good conversation about my issues, his staff was very helpful and showed compassion. I will be having surgery and, as of right now, I have full confidence in Dr Shields. I’ll leave another review after recovery.
About Dr. Christopher Shields, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1639168313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shields has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shields accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shields has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shields has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spinal Stenosis and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shields on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Shields. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shields.
